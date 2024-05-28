Home / World News / Pope Francis apologises after being quoted using vulgar term about gays

Pope Francis apologises after being quoted using vulgar term about gays

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement acknowledging the media storm that erupted about Francis' comments, which were delivered behind closed doors to Italian bishops on May 20

Pope Francis
Image: Wikimedia Commons
AP Vatican City
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 8:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pope Francis apologised Tuesday after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gays to reaffirm the Catholic Church's ban on gay priests.
 
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement acknowledging the media storm that erupted about Francis' comments, which were delivered behind closed doors to Italian bishops on May 20.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Italian media on Monday had quoted unnamed Italian bishops in reporting that Francis jokingly used the term “faggotness” while speaking in Italian during the encounter. He had used the term in reaffirming the Vatican's ban on allowing gay men to enter seminaries and be ordained priests.
 
Bruni said Francis was aware of the reports and recalled that the Argentine pope, who has made outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics a hallmark of his papacy, has long insisted there was “room for everyone” in the Catholic Church.
 
“The pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term that was reported by others,” Bruni said.

Francis was addressing an assembly of the Italian bishops conference, which recently approved a new document outlining training for Italian seminarians. The document, which hasn't been published pending review by the Holy See, reportedly sought to open some wiggle room in the Vatican's absolute ban on gay priests.
 
The Vatican ban was articulated in a 2005 document from the Congregation for Catholic Education, and later repeated in a subsequent document in 2016, which said the church cannot admit to seminaries or ordain men who “practice homosexuality, present deep-seated homosexual tendencies or support the so-called gay culture”.
 
Francis strongly reaffirmed that position in his May 20 meeting with the Italian bishops, joking that “there is already an air of faggotness” in seminaries, the Italian media reported, after initial reporting from gossip site Dagospia.
 
Italian is not Francis' mother tongue language, and the Argentine pope has made linguistic gaffes in the past that raised eyebrows. The 87-year-old Argentine pope often speaks informally, jokes using slang and even curses in private.
 
He has been known for his outreach to LGBTQ+ Catholics, however, starting from his famous “Who am I to judge” comment in 2013 about a priest who purportedly had a gay lover in his past.

Also Read

Vatican revamps norms to evaluate visions of Mary; aims to combat hoax

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope braves Indian spin trio on his way to hundred

Pope Francis appeals for end of Israeli strikes at Gaza on Christmas day

Premier League Arsenal vs Man City Highlights: Goalless draw at Etihad Stadium

Pope Francis urges Italians to have babies as a measure of hope for future

Defense argues Donald Trump not guilty as hush money trial nears end

Spain, Norway formally recognise Palestine as EU rift with Israel widens

ABN Amro to buy German bank in biggest deal since 2008 financial crisis

India announces financial aid of $1 mn for landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

34 Singapore Airlines passengers still in hospital a week after turbulence

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pope FrancisChurchVATICAN

First Published: May 28 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story