34 Singapore Airlines passengers still in hospital a week after turbulence

Almost a week after a London-Singapore flight hit air turbulence, 34 passengers are still under hospital care in Bangkok, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In an update provided late on Monday, Singapore Airlines said that 50 people aboard Flight SQ321 on May 21 are yet to depart from the Thai capital, with most receiving ongoing medical treatment. All crew members have safely returned to Singapore.

Most injuries were to the head or spine, with over a dozen individuals requiring surgical intervention. Singapore Airlines has since then implemented stricter cabin protocols during turbulence, but it has not mandated continuous seat belt usage throughout a flight.

The airline has affirmed its complete cooperation with authorities in their investigation into the incident, which claimed one life. Following the turbulence-induced emergency landing in Bangkok, comprehensive inquiries are underway.

While air turbulence causing harm are rare, another recent incident involving Qatar Airways has drawn attention. A flight traversing Turkish airspace on Sunday encountered severe turbulence before successfully landing in Dublin as scheduled. A total of 12 individuals onboard sustained injuries during the tumultuous journey.

According to reports from RTE News, passengers aboard the Qatar Airways flight recounted alarming moments of chaos and panic as the aircraft unexpectedly plummeted in altitude. Despite the turbulence, the seatbelt sign was reportedly not lit, leaving passengers vulnerable to the sudden jolts and shifts.

Qatar Airways Flight QR017 from Doha was met by emergency fire and rescue services on arrival shortly before 1 pm local time, Dublin Airport said in a statement. Six passengers and six crew members reported injuries.

Highlighting the potential impact of climate change on aviation safety, experts from the University of Reading's meteorology department suggest that turbulence incidents may become more frequent due to global warming-induced shifts in wind patterns.

In response to the Dublin incident, Qatar Airways has assured that medical care is being provided to the injured individuals, with an internal investigation underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the turbulence. Emphasising their unwavering commitment to passenger and crew safety, the airline has pledged full cooperation with the inquiry.