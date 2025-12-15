Home / World News / Pope Leo XIV condemns antisemitic Sydney attack, prays for victims

Leo also issued a strong anti-abortion message during an audience with the donors of the Vatican's Christmas decorations, which he said were a sign of faith and hope

Pope Leo XIV condemns antisemitic attack at Sydney Hanukkah event. (File photo from PTI)
AP Rome
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:45 PM IST
Pope Leo XIV on Monday denounced the antisemitic violence behind the Sydney Hanukkah massacre as he prayed for the victims and the gift of peace and fraternity this holiday season.

Leo also issued a strong anti-abortion message during an audience with the donors of the Vatican's Christmas decorations, which he said were a sign of faith and hope.

We pray for those who suffer from war and violence, in particular today I want to entrust to the Lord the victims of the terrorist attack in Syndey against the Jewish community.

Enough of these forms of antisemitic violence! he said. We must eliminate hatred from our hearts.

At least 15 people died in the attack on Sydney's Bondi Beach, where hundreds had gathered for a Chanukah by the Sea event celebrating the start of the Jewish festival. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the massacre an act of antisemitic terrorism.

Leo, history's first American pope, said the evergreen fir trees that were donated by various Italian regions are a sign of life and recall the hope that isn't lacking even in the winter cold.

Another sign of life, he said, was reflected in the Nativity scene in the Vatican's audience hall, which was donated by Costa Rica. The creche featured 28,000 ribbons representing embryos that weren't aborted.

Each of these 28,000 coloured ribbons that decorate the scene represent a life saved from abortion thanks to the prayer and support provided by Catholic organizations to many mothers in need, Leo said.

He thanked the artist for the message urging that life is protected from conception.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

