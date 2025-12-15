Home / World News / Nepal's ousted PM Oli's party to elect new leadership on December 16

The filing of nominations for the post of party chair and other office bearers took place today

Incumbent chairman Oli and senior vice-chairman Ishwar Pokhrel are in the fray for the top post. Oli is seeking to be elected party chair for the third time
Nepal's deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML will elect its new leadership on Tuesday during the ongoing general convention of the party, sources here said on Monday.

The closed-door session of the 11th General Convention of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) began at Bhrikutimandap here on Sunday.

The filing of nominations for the post of party chair and other office bearers took place on Monday, the party sources said.

Polling will be held from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, with the party using electronic voting machines. Around 2,260 eligible party members are expected to cast their votes.

Incumbent chairman Oli and senior vice-chairman Ishwar Pokhrel are in the fray for the top post. Oli is seeking to be elected party chair for the third time.

In a public meeting organised by CPN-UML at Sallaghari in Bhaktapur district on Saturday, Oli sought the support of his colleagues for a third consecutive term, saying the party is facing a serious crisis after the Gen Z movement toppled the UML-led government in September.

Sources said following the Gen Z movement, voices have grown stronger within the party for a change in the top leadership and for greater representation of youth in key positions, including the central committee.

