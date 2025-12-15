Nepal's ousted PM Oli's party to elect new leadership on December 16

Nepal's deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML will elect its new leadership on Tuesday during the ongoing general convention of the party, sources here said on Monday.

The closed-door session of the 11th General Convention of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) began at Bhrikutimandap here on Sunday.

The filing of nominations for the post of party chair and other office bearers took place on Monday, the party sources said.

Polling will be held from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, with the party using electronic voting machines. Around 2,260 eligible party members are expected to cast their votes.