Home / World News / Powerful magnitude-7.8 earthquake shakes Russia's far east Kamchatka region

Powerful magnitude-7.8 earthquake shakes Russia's far east Kamchatka region

The remote Kamchatka region has been hit by a series of powerful earthquakes over the past two months

Earthquake
The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks of up to magnitude 5.8. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:37 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region, the US Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake's epicenter was 127 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and it struck at 6:58 am Friday local time, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 19.5 km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning System briefly issued a tsunami threat but later lifted it.

The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks of up to magnitude 5.8.

The remote Kamchatka region has been hit by a series of powerful earthquakes over the past two months, including ones of magnitude 8.8, and two of magnitude 7.4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Judge blocks Trump admin from deporting Guatemalan migrant children

Strikes, protests roil France, pitting streets against Macron, new PM

EU looks to accelerate ban on Russian LNG in new sanctions package

The hottest new defence against drone attacks might be here: Lasers

Big alcohol, tobacco and food firms obstruct vital health reforms, says WHO

Topics :RussiaEarthquake WarningEarthquake

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story