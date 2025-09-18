Big alcohol, tobacco and food firms obstruct vital health reforms, says WHO

Pressure from tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed food companies is stopping governments from putting in place life-saving health policies, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

The United Nations will dedicate a day to tackling non-communicable diseases, like cancer and heart disease, next Thursday during its annual gathering in New York. The WHO, the UN's health agency, says the products contribute to such conditions.

In a separate report, the WHO found that $3 per person invested by governments on non-communicable diseases could save more than 12 million lives and generate $1 trillion in savings by 2030.

WHO SAYS GOVERNMENTS OFTEN FACE INTENSE LOBBYING But the WHO's statement said that governments often face intense lobbying from industries trying to block, weaken or delay policies, ranging from health taxes to marketing restrictions for children.

"Often, governments face fierce opposition from industries that profit from unhealthy products," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Thursday. Dr Etienne Krug, Director of WHO's department of health determinants, promotion and prevention, said: "It is unacceptable that commercial interests are profiting from increasing deaths and disease." Representatives of the food, tobacco and alcohol industries rejected that characterisation, telling Reuters they welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the discussion over how to reduce harm, and that dialogue was important. At the UN meeting, governments are set to agree to new targets on non-communicable diseases and a roadmap of how to get there, but health groups have warned that the draft of the political declaration has already been watered down.

Tobacco companies like Japan Tobacco International, as well as industry associations for the food and beer industries, told Reuters that the UN invites industry input, and this can result in more effective policies. "We welcomed the opportunity to join member states and advocates in sharing our perspective on how to reduce the harmful use of alcohol," Justin Kissinger, president of the World Brewing Alliance, said in an emailed statement. The International Food and Beverage Alliance said it was inaccurate to equate food with tobacco and alcohol. "We strongly disagree with the characterization of our industry as obstructing progress," added Rocco Renaldi, secretary general of the industry alliance, which represents food and non-alcoholic beverage companies.