Home / World News / Big alcohol, tobacco and food firms obstruct vital health reforms, says WHO

Big alcohol, tobacco and food firms obstruct vital health reforms, says WHO

In a separate report, the WHO found that $3 per person invested by governments on non-communicable diseases could save more than 12 million lives and generate $1 trillion in savings by 2030

WHO, World Health Organization
The United Nations will dedicate a day to tackling non-communicable diseases, like cancer and heart disease, next Thursday during its annual gathering in New York. The WHO, the UN's health agency, says the products contribute to such conditions. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pressure from tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed food companies is stopping governments from putting in place life-saving health policies, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. 
The United Nations will dedicate a day to tackling non-communicable diseases, like cancer and heart disease, next Thursday during its annual gathering in New York. The WHO, the UN's health agency, says the products contribute to such conditions. 
In a separate report, the WHO found that $3 per person invested by governments on non-communicable diseases could save more than 12 million lives and generate $1 trillion in savings by 2030. 
WHO SAYS GOVERNMENTS OFTEN FACE INTENSE LOBBYING  But the WHO's statement said that governments often face intense lobbying from industries trying to block, weaken or delay policies, ranging from health taxes to marketing restrictions for children. 
"Often, governments face fierce opposition from industries that profit from unhealthy products," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing on Thursday. 
Dr Etienne Krug, Director of WHO's department of health determinants, promotion and prevention, said: "It is unacceptable that commercial interests are profiting from increasing deaths and disease." 
Representatives of the food, tobacco and alcohol industries rejected that characterisation, telling Reuters they welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the discussion over how to reduce harm, and that dialogue was important. 
At the UN meeting, governments are set to agree to new targets on non-communicable diseases and a roadmap of how to get there, but health groups have warned that the draft of the political declaration has already been watered down. 
Tobacco companies like Japan Tobacco International, as well as industry associations for the food and beer industries, told Reuters that the UN invites industry input, and this can result in more effective policies. 
"We welcomed the opportunity to join member states and advocates in sharing our perspective on how to reduce the harmful use of alcohol," Justin Kissinger, president of the World Brewing Alliance, said in an emailed statement. 
The International Food and Beverage Alliance said it was inaccurate to equate food with tobacco and alcohol. 
"We strongly disagree with the characterization of our industry as obstructing progress," added Rocco Renaldi, secretary general of the industry alliance, which represents food and non-alcoholic beverage companies. 
Tobacco companies said discussion was important. 
"The WHO should not fear dialogue it should welcome it," a Philip Morris International spokesperson said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Huawei unveils AI cluster breakthrough to supercharge China's tech drive

Wall St hits record high after Fed indicates more rate cuts; Intel soars

Only a third of world rivers had water within normal range in 2024: WMO

Starmer, Trump praise renewed US-UK special relationship, avoid disputes

Nvidia to invest $5 bn in Intel to co-develop chips, expand AI platforms

Topics :WHOfoodhealth

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story