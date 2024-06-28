Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

President Biden's disjointed debate performance alarms Democratic Party

Democrats who have defended the president for months against his doubters - including members of his own administration - traded frenzied phone calls

Joe Biden,Biden
(Photo: PTI)
NYT
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
President Biden’s halting and disjointed performance on Thursday night prompted a wave of panic among Democrats and reopened discussion of whether he should be the nominee at all.

Democrats who have defended the president for months against his doubters — including members of his own administration — traded frenzied phone calls and text messages within minutes of the start of the debate as it became clear that Biden was not at his sharpest. Some took to social media to express shock, while others privately discussed among themselves whether it was too late to persuade the president to bow out in favor of a younger candidate. “Biden is about to face a crescendo of calls to step aside,” said a veteran Democratic strategist who has staunchly backed Biden publicly. “Joe had a deep well of affection among Democrats.  It has run dry.”
 

©2024 The New York Times News Service
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

