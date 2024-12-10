Priority should be lowering Russia's military potential, says Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday addressed the media reports surfacing over lowering the draft age for Ukrainians to join the frontlines, and emphasised the need to prioritise training military personnel rather.

He further highlighted that Ukraine's focus should be on reducing Russia's military capabilities and preserving lives.

Sharing a post on X on Tuesday, Zelenskyy wrote, "There's a lot of discussion in the media about lowering the draft age for Ukrainians to go to the frontlines. We must focus on equipping existing brigades and training personnel to use this equipment. We must not compensate the lack of equipment and training with the youth of soldiers."

"The priority should be providing missiles and lowering Russia's military potential, not Ukraine's draft age. The goal should be to preserve as many lives as possible, not to preserve weapons in storages. The most important thing is to work together on how to end this war--that is our top priority."

He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump, and underscored the importance of "unity" among global allies to bring the war to a "just end."

"During the meeting in Paris, this was exactly what we focused on, and it was a very productive conversation. I reiterate my gratitude to President Macron for organising it, as well as my deep gratitude to President Trump for his strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end. This is the right approach, and it is important that all details are thoroughly worked out to ensure that peace is truly durable," he said.

Notably, Zelenskyy on December 7 met Trump and Macron in Paris for the Notre Dame reopening ceremony.

"We know that America has the capacity to accomplish remarkable things--things that others have not been able to achieve. To succeed in ending this war, we need unity--the unity of America, Europe, and everyone in the world who values security--as well as strong positions and guarantees for peace. I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China. And that's the truth--only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace. Action is needed now to restore the proper international order," the post added.

Notably, the remarks by Zelenskyy came after a senior US official suggested that Ukraine lower the minimum age for military service from 25 to 18, citing the need for more recruits to replace soldiers lost in combat.

According to a report by Al Jazeera on November 28, the official emphasised that action is required to restore international order, and reported that the outgoing White House administration is preparing a new weapons package to support Kyiv ahead of President Joe Biden's departure from office in January.

"The need right now is manpower. The Russians are in fact making progress, steady progress, in the east, and they are beginning to push back Ukrainian lines in Kursk ... Mobilisation and more manpower could make a significant difference at this time, as we look at the battlefield today," the senior Biden administration official said, Al Jazeera reported.