President-elect Donald Trump's pick for intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, faced fresh scrutiny on Monday on Capitol Hill about her proximity to Russian-ally Syria amid the sudden collapse of that country's hardline Assad rule.

Gabbard ignored shouted questions about her 2017 visit to war-torn Syria as she ducked into one of several private meetings with seNators who are being asked to confirm Trump's unusual nominees.

But the Democrat-turned-Republican Army National Reserve lieutenant colonel delivered a statement in which she reiterated her support for Trump's America First approach to national security and a more limited U.S. military footprint overseas.

I want to address the issue that's in the headlines right now: I stand in full support and wholeheartedly agree with the statements that President Trump has made over these last few days with regards to the developments in Syria, Gabbard said exiting a Senate meeting.

The incoming president's Cabinet and top administrative choices are dividing his Republican allies and drawing concern, if not full opposition, from Democrats and others. Not just Gabbard, but other Trump nominees including Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth, were back at the Capitol ahead of what is expected to be volatile confirmation hearings next year.

The incoming president is working to put his team in place for an ambitious agenda of mass immigrant deportations, firing federal workers and rollbacks of US support for Ukraine and Nato allies.

We're going to sit down and visit, that's what this is all about, said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., as he welcomed Gabbard into his office.

The president-elect announced other appointments on Monday, including his lawyer Harmeet Dhillon for assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department and Mark Paoletta as the returning general counsel of the Office of Management and Budget.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary pick Hegseth appeared to be picking up support from once-sceptical seNators, the former Army National Guard major denying sexual misconduct allegations and pledging not to drink alcohol if he is confirmed.

The president-elect's choice to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, who has written extensively about locking up Trump's foes and proposed dismantling the Federal Bureau of Investigation, launched his first visits with seNators on Monday.

I expect our Republican Senate is going to confirm all of President Trump's nominees, said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on social media.

Despite widespread concern about the nominees' qualifications and demeanours for the jobs that are among the highest positions in the US government, Trump's team is portraying the criticism against them as nothing more than political smears and innuendo.

Showing that concern, nearly 100 former senior US diplomats and intelligence and national security officials have urged Senate leaders to schedule closed-door hearings to allow for a full review of the government's files on Gabbard.

Trump's allies have described the criticisms of Hegseth in particular as similar to those lodged against Brett Kavanaugh, the former president's Supreme Court nominee who denied a sexual assault allegation and went on to be confirmed during Trump's first term in office.

Said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., about Hegseth: Anonymous accusations are trying to destroy reputations again. We saw this with Kavanaugh. I won't stand for it.

One widely watched Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, herself a former Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and sexual assault survivor who had been criticised by Trump allies for her cool reception to Hegseth, appeared more open to him after their follow-up meeting Monday.

I appreciate Pete Hegseth's responsiveness and respect for the process, Ernst said in a statement.

Ernst said that following encouraging conversations, he had committed to selecting a senior official who will "prioritise and strengthen my work to prevent sexual assault within the ranks. As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources.

Ernst also had praise for Patel He shares my passion for shaking up federal agencies" and for Gabbard.

Once a rising Democratic star, Gabbard, who represented Hawaii in Congress, arrived a decade ago in Washington, her surfboard in tow, a new generation of potential leaders. She ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020.

But Gabbard abruptly left the party and briefly became an independent before joining with Trump's 2024 campaign as one of his enthusiasts, in large part over his disdain for US involvement overseas and opposition to helping Ukraine battle Russia.

Her visit to Syria to meet with then-President Bashar Assad around the time of Trump's first inauguration during the country's bloody civil war stunned her former colleagues and the Washington national security establishment.

The US had severed diplomatic relations with Syria. Her visit was seen by some as legitimising a brutal leader who was accused of war crimes.

Gabbard has defended the trip, saying it's important to open dialogue, but critics hear in her commentary echoes of Russia-fuelled talking points. Assad fled to Moscow over the weekend after Islamist rebels overtook Syria in a surprise attack, ending his family's five decades of rule.

She said her own views have been shaped by my multiple deployments and seeing firsthand the cost of war and the threat of Islamist terrorism.

Gabbard said, It's one of the many reasons why I appreciate President Trump's leadership and his election, where he is fully committed, as he has said over and over, to bring about an end to wars.

Last week, the nearly 100 former officials, who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations, said in the letter to Senate leaders they were alarmed by the choice of Gabbard to oversee all 18 US intelligence agencies.

They said her past actions call into question her ability to deliver unbiased intelligence briefings to the President, Congress, and to the entire national security apparatus".

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence was created after the September 11, 2001, attacks to coordinate the nation's intelligence agencies and act as the president's main intelligence adviser.