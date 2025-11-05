Home / World News / Putin asks top officials for proposals on preparing nuclear tests

Putin asks top officials for proposals on preparing nuclear tests

Speaking at a meeting with his Security Council, Putin reaffirmed his earlier statement that Moscow will only restart nuclear tests if the US does so first

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Vladimir Putin (Photo: Reuters)
AP
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered officials on Wednesday to submit proposals for a possible resumption of nuclear tests in response to President Donald Trump's statements last week that appeared to suggest the US will restart its own atomic tests. 
Speaking at a meeting with his Security Council, Putin reaffirmed his earlier statement that Moscow will only restart nuclear tests if the US does so first. But he directed the defense and foreign ministries and other government agencies to analyze Washington's intentions and work out proposals for resuming nuclear weapons tests. 
On October 30, Trump appeared to signal that the US will resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time in three decades, saying it would be on an “equal basis” with Russia and China. 
But US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday that new tests of the US nuclear weapons system ordered by Trump will not include nuclear explosions. 
Trump made the announcement on social media while in South Korea, days after Putin announced successful tests of the prospective nuclear-powered and nuclear capable cruise missile and underwater drone. 
The US military also has regularly tested nuclear-capable weapons, but it has not detonated the weapons since 1992. The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which the US signed but did not ratify, has been observed since its adoption by all countries possessing nuclear weapons, North Korea being the only exception.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street drops fear of 'hot commie summer' in overture to Zohran Mamdani

FATF hails India's asset recovery model, cites ED as global benchmark

Norway halts ethical divestment rules for $2.1 trn sovereign wealth fund

How Zohran Mamdani beat back New York's elite and was elected mayor

'Louvre' for password? Decade-old blunder haunts French museum after heist

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaNuclear test

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story