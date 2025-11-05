FATF hails India's asset recovery model, cites ED as global benchmark

The Financial Action Task Force ( FATF ), the global body that monitors efforts against money laundering and terror financing, has praised India’s asset recovery framework in its report titled “Asset Recovery Guidance and Best Practices.” The watchdog described the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a “model agency” for its efficiency and coordination in tracing and confiscating criminal proceeds.

The report includes several examples from cases investigated by the ED, which are cited as models of effective asset recovery and inter-agency coordination.

“This recognition reflects the increasing international standing of India and the ED in the global discourse on asset recovery and financial crime enforcement,” said an ED statement.

ED’s contribution to shaping FATF guidance Drawing from India’s legal framework under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and its operational experience, the ED’s inputs helped shape key aspects of the guidance related to value-based confiscation, provisional attachment, and inter-agency cooperation. The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, is also highlighted as a strong example of the legal doctrine of fugitive disentitlement. Indian cases showcased as global best practices “The FATF guidance specifically refers to many Indian case examples from the ED, including a case where the ED and a State Crime Investigation Department coordinated to attach assets in a large-scale investment fraud,” said the statement.

The coordinated effort resulted in the restoration of assets worth Rs 60 billion (USD 690 million) to victims — a case FATF highlighted as a model for domestic cooperation and victim restitution. Another case cited involves the attachment of immovable properties valued at Rs 17.77 billion (USD 204 million), equivalent to proceeds of crime transferred abroad. This showcases India’s effective application of value-based confiscation and its robust legislative framework. India’s role in shaping global asset recovery norms India’s engagement in FATF discussions also ensured that the guidance reflects the practical realities faced by developing and emerging economies in asset recovery, particularly in cross-border cases involving complex financial structures. India’s advocacy for flexible and responsive mechanisms for asset tracing and cooperation contributed to FATF’s renewed emphasis on informality, mutual assistance, and early financial investigation.