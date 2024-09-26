Putin issues 'nuclear warning' to West; signals potential nuclear response

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to Putin, the adjustments were necessary because of how quickly the world was changing and how this presented new risks and threats for Russia

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 8:01 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a "nuclear warning" to the West and said that it could resolve to use nuclear weapons if the country gets hit by conventional missiles from Ukraine, as reported by the Reuters.

During his meeting of Russia's Security Council on Wednesday, Putin stated that Moscow would consider any attack supported by a nuclear power as a joint attack on it.

"It is proposed that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation," Putin said.

"The conditions for Russia's transition to use of nuclear weapons are also clearly fixed," he added.

As per Reuters, this move of changing Russia's official nuclear doctrine was Kremlin's answer to the West, following the deliberations in the US and Britain on whether they would give permission or not to Ukraine to launch an attack on Russia using conventional Western missiles.

According to Putin, the adjustments were necessary because of how quickly the world was changing and how this presented new risks and threats for Russia.

As per Reuters, Putin stated that Russia reserved the right to use nuclear weapons in addition to conventional weapons in the event that it or its partner Belarus were the target of aggression.

He further stated that the explanations confirmed that the nuclear doctrine was evolving and that they were appropriately calibrated to match the contemporary military threats that Russia faces, the Reuters reported.

Russian forces have reached the outskirts of Vuhledar, a key Ukrainian stronghold, amid an intensified offensive push in the area.

Ukraine has struck Russian rear ammunition depots, highlighting the vulnerability of Russia's military logistics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited the United States, reiterating Ukraine's need for timely and uninterrupted military assistance. The US has increased production of artillery shells and discussed joint weapons production in Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have advanced in various areas, including west of the Kursk Oblast salient, Vovchansk, and eastern Toretsk. However, the situation remains fluid and contentious.


First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 8:01 AM IST

