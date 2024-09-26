Yunus meets Chinese FM, WB President Banga; discusses bilateral cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the UN headquarters on Wednesday, to discuss bilateral issues, with a focus on strengthening relations, solar panel investments, and expanding business cooperation. "Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the UN headquarters on Wednesday, to discuss bilateral issues, with a focus on strengthening relations, solar panel investments, and expanding business cooperation," the Chief Advisor said in a post in X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Yunus also met with World Bank President Ajay Banga on Wednesday on the sidelines of UNGA. The World Bank will provide USD 3.5 billion to Bangladesh this fiscal year to support reforms in the financial sector.

"World Bank President Ajay Banga met with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during a UN sideline meeting in New York on Wednesday. The World Bank will provide USD 3.5 billion to Bangladesh this fiscal year to support reforms in the financial sector," Yunus said in a post in X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yunus called for repatriation of Rohingyas amid the "deteriorating" security situation in Bangladesh during a high-level meeting.

During the high-level UN event in New York on the Rohingya crisis, Yunus highlighted the significant challenges that Bangladesh has been facing due to the presence of over 1.2 million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar and pointed out that while Bangladesh has shown empathy in hosting the Rohingyas, the costs associated with this situation--social, economic, and environmental--are considerable. He emphasised that Bangladesh has reached its limits, adding that repatriation remains the only sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis.

Following Bangladesh's fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests on August 5, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge of the interim government in the state. The protests were primarily led by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs.

More From This Section

A day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh PM and left the country, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration.

Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved.

This is Muhammad Yunus's first visit to the United States as the head of the interim government. As per the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yunus has a series of high-profile meetings lined up on the sidelines of the UNGA. The Bangaldesh chief advisor is set to address the general debate of the UNGA on September 27.