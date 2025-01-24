Putin ready to speak to Trump, wants to start nuclear cuts talks: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump and Moscow is waiting for word from Washington that it is ready too, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Trump said on Thursday he wanted to meet Putin as soon as possible to secure an end to the war with Ukraine and expressed his desire to work towards cutting nuclear arms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also made clear he wants to restart nuclear arms cuts talks as soon as possible, the Kremlin said on Friday in response to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump said on Thursday he wanted to work towards cutting nuclear arms, adding that he thought Russia and China might support reducing their own weapons capabilities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the ball was in Washington's court.