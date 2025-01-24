Trump's first week: 538 illegal migrants arrested, hundreds deported

The Trump administration has kicked off its term with a controversial move to combat illegal immigration. Just three days after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, authorities launched what is being called the largest deportation operation in US history, arresting 538 illegal migrants and deporting hundreds more.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt detailed the operation in a statement on Thursday. “The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals, including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several convicted of sex crimes against minors,” she said. “The largest deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” she added.

The White House also shared a list of those arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), along with the crimes they were charged with, which included rape, sexual abuse of minors, and child exploitation.

ALSO READ: On immigration, India has good reason to help shore up Donald Trump's wall The sweeping action comes on the heels of President Trump’s executive order titled ‘Protecting the American People Against Invasion’, signed immediately after his inauguration on January 20. The order highlights what the administration calls an “unprecedented flood of illegal immigration” over the past four years, during which millions of undocumented migrants reportedly entered the US unlawfully.

The order claims many of these migrants present “significant threats to national security and public safety,” pointing to violent crimes committed by some individuals as justification for the administration’s tough stance.

Adding legislative backing to these efforts, the US Congress approved the GOP-led Laken Riley Act on January 23. This new law streamlines the detention and deportation of undocumented migrants who enter the country without authorisation and are charged with specific crimes.

[With agency inputs]