Home / World News / Rare flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in two days spreads in Japan

Rare flesh-eating bacteria that can kill in two days spreads in Japan

At the current rate of infections, the number of cases in Japan could reach 2,500 this year, with a 'terrifying' mortality rate of 30%

Japan, Japan flag
Photo: Reuters (Representative image)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Akemi Terukina


A disease caused by a rare “flesh-eating bacteria” that can kill people within 48 hours is spreading in Japan after the country relaxed Covid-era restrictions.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) reached 977 this year by June 2, higher than the record 941 cases reported for all of last year, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has been tracking incidences of the disease since 1999. 

Group A Streptococcus (GAS) typically causes swelling and sore throat in children known as “strep throat,” but some types of the bacteria can lead to symptoms developing rapidly, including limb pain and swelling, fever, low blood pressure, that can be followed by necrosis, breathing problems, organ failure and death. People over 50 are more prone to the disease.

“Most of the deaths happen within 48 hours,” said Ken Kikuchi, a professor in infectious diseases at Tokyo Women’s Medical University. “As soon as a patient notices swelling in foot in the morning, it can expand to the knee by noon, and they can die within 48 hours.”

Other countries have experienced recent outbreaks. In late 2022 at least five European nations reported to the World Health Organization an increase in cases of invasive group A streptococcus (iGAS) disease, which includes STSS. The WHO said the rise in cases followed the end of Covid restrictions.

At the current rate of infections, the number of cases in Japan could reach 2,500 this year, with a “terrifying” mortality rate of 30 per cent, Kikuchi said.

Kikuchi urged people to maintain hand hygiene and to treat any open wounds. He said patients may carry GAS in their intestines, which could contaminate hands through faeces. 

Also Read

TMS Ep603: Antimicrobial resistance, leopards, Q3 results, cyber kidnapping

Japan's new law forces Google and Apple to allow sale of third-party apps

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

Justifying antibiotics prescription can help rationalise use: Experts

IND-JAP highlights: Japan beat India 1-0, book a spot in Paris Olympics

Beaches on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa closed after oil spill

Powerful US Congressional delegation to visit India to strengthen ties

Chinese premier Li Qiang flies to Australia after New Zealand visit

PM Modi, Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

G7 nations commit to promoting India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :bacterial infectionsJapanRare Disease PolicyWorld Health Organisation

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story