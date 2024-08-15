Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Record number of candidates in fray for Sri Lankan presidential election

Record number of candidates in fray for Sri Lankan presidential election

However, there was not a single woman candidate among the 39 presidential aspirants for elections

Sri Lanka, India, Sri Lanka, India sri lanka meeting
There were more than 17 million eligible voters in the 22 electoral districts throughout the island nation. Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A total of 39 candidates, including three minority Tamils and two Buddhist monks, are in the fray for next month's presidential election in Sri Lanka, the election commission announced here on Thursday.

However, there was not a single woman candidate among the 39 presidential aspirants for the September 21 election.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the last presidential election in 2019, there were 35 candidates while there were only six candidates in the first-ever presidential election held in October 1982.

On the last day to file papers on Thursday, nominations were accepted from 9 am to 11 am local time after Wednesday's closure of paying deposits to the contest.

There were 40 deposits paid but one of them has chosen not to file nominations.

R M A L Rathnayake, the election commission chief, said there were three objections against three candidates, which were rejected by the commission.

More From This Section

Thailand's Pheu Thai party gets endorsements to nominate PM candidate

Warren Buffett's Berkshire halves stake in Apple, now has $270 bn cash pile

Wildfires growing under climate change, smoke threatens farmworkers: Study

Japan PM vows to push rules-based order as defence chief visits Yasukuni

Probe starts against Hasina, 9 others for genocide, crimes against humanity

There were more than 17 million eligible voters in the 22 electoral districts throughout the island nation.

Besides incumbent President Wickremesinghe, the other prominent candidates are Namal Rajapaksa, the 38-year-old heir to the Rajapaksa dynasty, the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and the Marxist JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This will be the first election since Sri Lanka plunged into economic crisis when the island nation declared sovereign default in mid-April of 2022, its first since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. Almost civil-war-like conditions and months of public protests led to the fleeing of the then president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Significantly, amongst the 39 is one candidate representing a faction of the public protest movement of 2022 against the Rajapaksas. Called Aragalaya' or struggle is in the ring,' the months-long protest was launched to hold the Rajapaksa family accountable for the unprecedented economic crisis leading to the ouster of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajapaksas ditch Wickremesinghe, youngest heir candidate for Lanka prez

Sri Lanka suspends its new e-visa system 3 months after launch: Here's why

Bangladesh unrest: A look at other government overthrows by mass protests

EAM Jaishankar assures to facilitate Indian, Sri Lankan fishermen meet

Sri Lanka Supreme Court sets Oct 14 for Adani wind power projects case

Topics :sri lankaElectionsPresidential election

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story