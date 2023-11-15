Home / World News / Rishi Sunak hits inflation target amid Suella Braverman's scathing attack

Rishi Sunak hits inflation target amid Suella Braverman's scathing attack

We have halved inflation, meeting the priority I set out in January, said Sunak in a statement

Press Trust of India London
Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appeared buoyant on Wednesday as official statistics revealed that inflation dropped to 4.6 per cent, meeting his end of year target to curb price rises against the backdrop of his sacked home secretary's attack claiming his plan is not working.

The target to half inflation from the highs of over 10 per cent when he took charge at 10 Downing Street last year was among Sunak's top five priorities for his government.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The British Indian leader, who undertook a surprise Cabinet reshuffle earlier this week starting by sacking Suella Braverman for repeated insubordination, firmly declared that he will stay the course a day after his former Cabinet minister unleashed a scathing attack on his leadership in a very public three-page letter.

We have halved inflation, meeting the priority I set out in January, said Sunak in a statement.

It's involved hard decisions and fiscal discipline, rejecting calls for higher spending and more borrowing. As many people continue to struggle, we must stay the course to get inflation all the way back down, he said.

It came as there remains disquiet within the ranks of the governing Conservative Party, with murmurings of a leadership challenge gaining some momentum with Braverman accusing Sunak of betrayal of the party's pledges to the British electorate.

As was expected, the Indian-origin minister intends to make life very difficult for her former boss from the backbenches, and with the support of some on the very right of the party, after he sacked her with a Monday morning phone call.

Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently, reads her excoriating departure letter.

Accusing him of ignoring her many letters on issues such as illegal migration and clamping down on so-called hate marchers protesting against the Israel-Hamas conflict, the controversy courting former minister claimed Sunak had reneged on written promises he had made to her at the time of taking over as Prime Minister in October 2022 even claiming her support was the "pivotal factor" behind him succeeding Liz Truss.

You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies. Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises, Braverman writes.

I can only surmise that this is because you have no appetite for doing what is necessary, and therefore no real intention of fulfilling your pledge to the British people, she adds.

In response, Sunak's spokesperson at 10 Downing Street simply responded by thanking Braverman for her service and welcoming the new faces in his reshuffled Cabinet, including former prime minister David Cameron as the new Foreign Secretary.

"The Prime Minister was proud to appoint a strong, united team focused on delivering for the British people," the spokesperson said.

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

UK leader Rishi Sunak signals plan to backtrack on some climate goals

UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Suella Braverman as Home Secretary: Reports

Suella Braverman launches scathing attack on Rishi Sunak after being fired

Biden, Xi meeting aimed at getting relationship back on better footing

IMF advises Pak not to make preferred investors group, ensure transparency

India-US ink pact to improve cooperation among startups, promote innovation

Airlines in last-minute negotiations to rescue Dubai Airshow deals

Big relief for Sunak as UK inflation drops to its lowest in 2 years to 4.6%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rishi SunakInflationUKUK inflation rate

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story