Russia fired over 1,100 guided aerial bombs in past week, says Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday claimed that Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine, unleashing a barrage of more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, over 560 strike drones, and approximately 20 missiles of various types in the past week.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Russia does not stop its terror against Ukraine. Daily, it launches aggression against our people, cities, and villages, using various types of weapons. This week alone, the occupiers have used over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 560 strike drones, and approximately 20 missiles of various types against our country."

"I want to express my gratitude to our people who work day and night to protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks, provide assistance, and are always ready to save lives," the post added.

The Ukrainian President further said that the administration is working to thwart the enemy's advances and ensure the protection of its citizens.

Zelenskyy said, "We are working hard with our partners to stop the enemy, strengthen Ukraine, and provide maximum protection for our people so that this Russian terror becomes impossible."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022 with Russia's full-scale invasion, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. Moscow continues to deny intentionally targeting civilians, despite widespread international condemnation and evidence of airstrikes on residential areas.

Attacks have become a near-daily occurrence, especially in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions. Russia has frequently employed a range of weaponry, including guided aerial bombs, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to target Ukraine's cities and critical infrastructure.

In response, Ukraine has ramped up its defence efforts with help from Western allies. Yet, the volume and intensity of Russia's assaults have made it clear that more sophisticated and long-range defence capabilities are necessary.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

