Disputes must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy: Jaishankar at Brics

Asserting that addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy, and agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected.

He made the remarks while representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Brics Outreach session in Kazan in Russia.

We meet in difficult circumstances. The world must be prepared to think afresh on longstanding challenges. Our gathering is a message that we are indeed prepared to do so, Jaishankar said.

In his address, he also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previously spoken words that This is not an era of war.

Addressing conflicts and tensions effectively is a particular need of the day. Prime Minister Modi has emphasised that this is not an era of war. Disputes and differences must be settled by dialogue and diplomacy. Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected, the external affairs minister said.

International law should be adhered to, without exception. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism, Jaishankar said at the Brics Outreach session.

He also said that the situation in West Asia is an understandable concern, and there is widespread anxiety that conflict would spread further in the region.

The Outreach/Brics Plus meeting held here on the final day of the Brics Summit was hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The session was attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, more than 20 world leaders and over 30 delegations.