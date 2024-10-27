US President Biden to celebrate Diwali with Indian Americans at White House

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Continuing a tradition from previous years, the President will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks, the White House said

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
President Joe Biden would celebrate Diwali at the White House Monday evening along with a large number of Indian Americans from across the country.

Continuing a tradition from previous years, the President will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks, the White House said.

After this he would deliver remarks before a gathering of Indian Americans, for whom he is hosting a reception.

This would be President Biden's last Diwali reception at the White House as he is not running for the presidential election.

Among the President's introductions will be a video message from Sunita Suni Williams, a decorated NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain. She recorded a video greeting from the International Space Station, where she took over as Commander in September, the White House said.

Suni is a practising Hindu and has previously sent Diwali greetings from the ISS to people across the globe. She has also brought multiple Indian/Hindu cultural itemsincluding samosas and copies of Upanishads and Bhagavad Gitawith her to space in celebration of her heritage, it said.

Nootana, a classical South Asian dance and music ensemble based in Washington, DC, will provide musical entertainment for guests, in addition to the Marine Corps Band, said the White House.

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

