Russia hits energy infrastructure in overnight airstrikes on Ukraine

An industrial facility was attacked in the western region of Ternopil region during the latest bombardments, and a fuel reservoir was hit, officials said.
Ukrainian television showed huge columns of black smoke rising over Ternopil, and regional authorities urged people to stay indoors.
Viktor Ustenko, a deputy head of the Ternopil regional administration, said over 90 firefighters were involved in efforts to extinguish the fire.
"The situation is fully under control," Ustenko said.
An attack on Kyiv was repelled without major damage or casualties, city officials said.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow about Tuesday's attacks. Both sides say they target facilities key to the military and not civilian infrastructure, but many civilians have been killed in the war.
Moscow has continued airstrikes since Ukrainian forces began an incursion into Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 6, and Russian forces have been gradually advancing in parts of eastern Ukraine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)