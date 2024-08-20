Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China's July fuel oil imports fall for third straight month: Customs data

China's July fuel oil imports fall for third straight month: Customs data

The import volumes included purchases under ordinary trade, which are subject to import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storage

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil
The exports are measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes.
Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's fuel oil imports fell for a third consecutive month in July, customs data showed on Tuesday.
 
July imports totalled 1.38 million metric tonnes (about 282,000 barrels per day), 8% lower than in June and 9% down from a year earlier, according to General Administration of Customs data.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Relatively strong cracks for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) continued to cap buying interest from Chinese refiners, industry sources say.
 
Prompt-month cracks for 380-cst HSFO climbed to a two-month high at the end of July, based on data from LSEG.
 
The import volumes included purchases under ordinary trade, which are subject to import duty and consumption tax, as well as imports into bonded storage.
 
Meanwhile, fuel oil export volumes for bunkering totalled 1.66 million tonnes in July, up 5% from June and 8% higher than in the corresponding month last year.
 

More From This Section

Israeli military retrieves bodies of six hostages from Khan Younis in Gaza

New coins featuring King Charles III with British bees go into circulation

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian merger clears regulatory hurdle with US DOJ

BOJ highlights rising wage pressure from structural changes in job market

Sri Lanka sets expenditure limits for prez election campaign for first time

The trend was largely in line with improved bunker demand at key hubs such as Singapore and Fujairah in July.
 
The exports are measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes.
 
The tables below show China's fuel oil exports and imports in metric tonnes. The exports section largely captures China's low sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan launches live-fire missile drills as China ramps up military threats

China plans to increase $406 bn social security fund to aid ageing society

China approves 11 nuclear reactors worth $31 billion across five sites

China leaves key lending benchmarks unchanged, in line with expectations

China, Vietnam sign 14 deals from rail to crocodiles after leaders meet

Topics :ChinaOil importsChina economy

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story