Russia launched 29 missiles, 400 drones before Geneva talks, says Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) claimed Russia launched a massive strike with 29 missiles and about 400 drones before the Geneva trilateral talks began.

According to a statement by Zelenskyy, nine people, including children, were injured in the attack.

In a video message posted on X, Zelenskyy slammed Moscow, saying that the strike shows its "true intent." The Ukrainian President claimed that Kyiv shot down 25 of 29 missiles fired by Russia.

He said, "In the massive strike with which the Russians began the day, 29 missiles of various types were fired, and 25 were shot down. This is an important result for our air defense, and once again, we emphasize that air defense is a daily necessity. I thank all our partners who understand this. Russia greets with a strike even the very day new formats begin in Geneva--trilateral and bilateral with the United States. This very clearly shows what Russia wants and what it is truly intent on. Almost 400 drones were launched as well."

Further, he asked the Ukrainian delegation to flag the strike with the US counterparts in Geneva. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is ready for an agreement to end the war. The Ukrainian President said, "Later today, there will be a report from the delegation following the first round of talks in Geneva. The team absolutely must raise the issue of these strikes--first of all with the American side, which proposed that both Ukraine and Russia refrain from attacks. Ukraine is ready. We do not need war. And we always act symmetrically--defending our state and our independence. Likewise, we are ready to move quickly toward a just agreement to end the war."

"The only question is for the Russians: what do they want? And also, whether there will be consequences for Russia for the fact that 'shaheds,' missiles, and fantasy chatter about history matter more to them than real diplomacy and lasting peace," he added. The Geneva talks are part of ongoing international efforts, mediated by the US, to find a negotiated settlement to the war between Ukraine and Russia, which began in February 2022. According to Al Jazeera, the Geneva discussions follow two rounds of negotiations brokered by the US, held in the United Arab Emirates in January and early February.

Earlier on Tuesday (local time), Zelenskyy said that people in Odesa were left without a water supply following Russia's recent aggression. He informed that about 10 residential buildings were damaged. In an X post, the Ukrainian premier wrote, "It was a combined strike, deliberately calculated to cause as much damage as possible to our energy sector. Nearly 400 drones and 29 missiles of various types were used, including ballistic ones. A significant number were shot down, but unfortunately there were also hits. In Odesa, tens of thousands of people are without heat and water supply after the drone strike. All necessary services are working to help. In total, 12 regions were targeted, and, unfortunately, nine people have been reported injured, including children. More than ten residential buildings and railway infrastructure were damaged. Partners must respond to all these strikes against life."