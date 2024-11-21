Russia launches intercontinental ballistic missile attack on Ukraine

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from its southern Astrakhan region on Thursday, targeting Ukraine’s central-eastern city of Dnipro. This marks the first instance during the 33-month war that Russia has deployed such a powerful, long-range weapon, according to Ukraine’s air force.

The strike, which targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure, comes in response to recent Ukrainian strikes inside Russian territory using US- and British-made missiles. Moscow had previously warned that such retaliatory attacks would be viewed as a major escalation. Although the specific target of the ICBM remains unclear, the missile’s immense range and capacity to deliver both conventional and nuclear warheads underscore its strategic importance.

Russia revises nuclear policy, is it likely to use its atomic weapons now? Ukrainian air defences intercepted six Kh-101 cruise missiles during the same attack. The use of an ICBM marks a significant escalation, signalling heightened risks of further military confrontation as the war continues. While the type of missile used was not disclosed by Ukraine’s air force, the deployment of such a weapon suggests a shift in Russia’s military tactics.

The ongoing conflict, initiated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has seen a steady intensification, with both sides increasingly relying on advanced weaponry. The full extent of the missile strike’s damage remains unclear as tensions continue to rise.

Background of the Russo-Ukrainian War

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, escalating the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. This conflict has become the largest and deadliest in Europe since World War II, resulting in hundreds of thousands of military casualties and tens of thousands of civilian deaths in Ukraine.

By 2024, Russian forces control approximately 20 per cent of Ukrainian territory. Of Ukraine’s pre-war population of 41 million, around 8 million have been displaced internally, and more than 8.2 million have sought refuge abroad by April 2023. This has triggered Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II.

