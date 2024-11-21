Sri Lankan President pledges to restore law and order, address wrongdoings

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his inaugural address to the newly convened parliament, on Thursday pledged to fulfil his pre-election promises by ensuring the supremacy of law and addressing past wrongdoings.

Staying true to his National People's Power (NPP) party's commitment to austerity, Dissanayake made a modest ceremonial entry to parliament, foregoing the usual pomp of motorcycle outriders, motorcades, and military gun salutes.

Clad in a simple white tunic, the 56-year-old President addressed the parliament from the Speaker's chair, marking the first session since his party's landslide victory.

The NPP created history in the November 14 election by winning 159 seats in the 225-member assembly. This was the first time that a government had won two-thirds control or over 150 seats in a parliamentary election held since 1989.

It is our duty to make everyone accountable and equal before the law," Dissanayake said, adding, We will deliver justice to everyone affected by past crimes.

In his policy address, the President focused significantly on the country's struggling economy. Despite earlier criticisms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme initiated by the previous government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dissanayake affirmed his administration's commitment to continue the programme.

More From This Section

Our duty since being elected was to win the confidence of all parties by ensuring continuity, Dissanayake said.

He expressed optimism about securing the next staff-level agreement with the IMF for the next tranche of the USD 2.9 billion facility, expected by November 23.

We will enter the staff-level agreement (with IMF) hopefully by November 23, Dissanayake said.

On debt restructuring, Dissanayake assured that his government would honour agreements made by the previous administration. Soon, there will be separate agreements with each country on debt restructuring, and hopefully, all will be finalised by the end of this year, he said.

The President emphasised the need for broader public participation in economic development, ensuring that economic benefits reach the larger population. He highlighted the unique unity his government represents, bringing together people from both the south and the north.

There will be no race, religion, or discrimination-based politics in the government, he stressed.

Announcing welfare measures, Dissanayake vowed to address immediate challenges such as malnutrition, healthcare, and social care, pledging to protect all citizens.

This will be a government that protects all people, he said.