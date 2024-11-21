Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Russian military claims it shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles

The Russian Defence Ministry said Thursday its air defence systems shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles, six HIMARS rockets and 67 drones.


The announcement came in the ministry's daily roundup of the special military operation in Ukraine. | Representational
AP Moscow
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
The announcement came in the ministry's daily roundup of the special military operation in Ukraine. It didn't say when or where exactly it happened or what the missiles were targeting.

This is not Moscow's first public announcement of the downing of Storm Shadow missiles. Russia earlier reported shooting some down over the annexed Crimean Peninsula.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

