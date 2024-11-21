Sundar Pichai dials Donald Trump to congratulate, Elon Musk joins call

Elon Musk’s close association with US President-elect Donald Trump was highlighted once again when the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer (CEO) joined a congratulatory phone call between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Trump.

Pichai reached out to Trump to congratulate him on his victory over Kamala Harris in the recent 2024 US presidential elections.

Elon Musk has previously raised concerns about perceived biases in Google’s search results, claiming that searches for Trump often directed users to content related to Harris. His involvement in high-level discussions with world leaders is not new, as Musk has frequently participated in similar calls and offered input on leadership decisions.

Musk’s strong rapport with Trump has earned him the informal title of “First Buddy”. The two have been seen together at several high-profile events, including the launch of the SpaceX Starship rocket and the UFC heavyweight bout on November 16.

Musk’s role in Trump’s new administration

In Trump’s incoming administration, Musk will lead the newly established “Department of Government Efficiency”, alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy . This department aims to streamline federal operations, cut excessive regulations, and reduce government waste.

Trump praised the duo, saying: “Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies — essential to the ‘Save America’ movement.”

Trump’s praise for Musk

Musk was also prominently mentioned in Trump’s victory speech, where he was described as “an amazing guy.” Trump told supporters: "We have a new star, a star is born: Elon. He’s an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning.”

The two spent election night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, closely monitoring the results as Trump secured his return to the Oval Office after a four-year hiatus.