Russia must 'get moving' from the 'terrible and senseless' war: Trump

Trump further went on to say that the Russia-Ukraine war would have never happened had been the US President at that time.
Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has asked Russia to "get moving" from its ongoing war with Ukraine. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Russia has to get moving.
 
Too many people are dying, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war." Trump further said that the Russia-Ukraine war would never have happened had he been the US president at the time.
 
According to Bloomberg, Russian President Vladimir Putin began talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg on Friday. The meeting is seen as the US bid to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.
 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the meeting with Witkoff was a good opportunity to communicate Russia’s positions to Trump, though he cautioned against expectations for a breakthrough, the Interfax news service reported.
 
Notably, Witkoff has been at the centre of the negotiations, as this is the third time he has held talks with Putin.
 
Efforts for the ceasefire have been ongoing for a while, as representatives of the US, Russia and Ukraine had met in Saudi Arabia last month as well for the same.  The Russia-Ukraine war started in February 2022 and has resulted in thousands of casualties till now. Notably, it has displaced millions of Ukrainians till date. 
First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

