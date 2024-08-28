Russia's Brics chairmanship set stage for impactful summit in Kazan

With its packed agenda and new initiatives, Russia's Brics Chairmanship has set the stage for a memorable and impactful summit in Kazan. The event promises to strengthen ties among Brics nations and drive cooperation in various areas, shaping the future of global collaboration. As the countdown begins for the main event - the Brics Summit in Kazan from October 22-24, 2024 - the Organising Committee reviewed the achievements and discussed preparations for the summit. The committee is working tirelessly to ensure a successful and productive gathering of Brics leaders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Since the beginning of the year, Russia's Brics Chairmanship has hosted around 140 high-level events across 13 cities, both in Russia and internationally.

The highlights include the Brics Parliamentary Forum; Brics Inter-Party Forum; Meetings of Brics Education Ministers, Sports Ministers, Heads of Prosecution Services, and Supreme Audit Institutions; Brics Chief Justices Forum; Brics Foreign Ministers' meeting, according to the Russian Embassy in India.

A major milestone was the introduction of new formats, including the inaugural Brics Transport Ministers' meeting, the first Brics Heads of Geological Services gathering, and the debut Brics Nuclear Medicine Forum.

On January 1, Russia was passed the baton of the Brics chairmanship, an association which, according to the decision adopted by the 15th Brics Summit in August 2022, now includes 10 countries.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined Brics as new full members which is a strong indication of the growing authority of the association and its role in international affairs.

More From This Section

Notably, a few days ago, Russian Presidential Advisor Anton Kobyakov met with the Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, and they discussed developing bilateral relations and cooperation on international platforms, TV Brics reported.

"Moscow and New Delhi cooperate on an equal footing in trade, energy, science, investment, tourism and environmental protection. Importantly, cooperation between the two countries within the framework of integration associations is also being strengthened. This is of particular importance for the formation of a sovereign multipolar world," Anton Kobyakov emphasised.

Vinay Kumar, in turn, noted the successes in cooperation between the central banks of the two countries. He also drew attention to the development of relations between Moscow and New Delhi through Brics.

The sides discussed the participation of the Indian delegation in the forthcoming Brics summit in Kazan and the Brics Business Forum in Moscow. The events are scheduled for October 2024.

Notably, the leaders of BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) countries met for the first time in St Petersburg, Russia, on the sidelines of the G8 Outreach Summit in July 2006. After a series of high-level meetings, the 1st BRIC summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia on June 16, 2009.

BRIC group was renamed Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) after South Africa was accepted as a full member at the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in September 2010. South Africa attended the third Brics Summit in Sanya, China on April 14, 2011.

Brics is an important grouping bringing together the major emerging economies from the world, comprising 41 per cent of the world population, 24 per cent of the world GDP and over 16 per cent share in the world trade*. Brics countries have been the main engines of global economic growth over the years.

Iran, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, as part of the grouping, collectively contribute to approximately 44 per cent of the global crude oil production. The inclusion of Saudi Arabia and Iran boosts Brics access to significant energy reserves.

The strategic inclusion of Egypt and Ethiopia enhances Brics' geopolitical significance by providing greater influence and access to the crucial maritime trade routes in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.