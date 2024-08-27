Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 2 workers killed in explosion at Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

2 workers killed in explosion at Delta Air Lines facility in Atlanta

Several Atlanta fire units and police responded to the maintenance hangar near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 5 a.m.

Delta airlines, Delta
Delta said it was working with local authorities to investigate what happened. | Photo: Reuters
AP Atlanta
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two workers were killed and another injured in an explosion early Tuesday at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.

Delta said it was working with local authorities to investigate what happened.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

WSB-TV reported that a tire on a plane exploded, killing one Delta employee and a contract worker. The television station cited unnamed sources.

Several Atlanta fire units and police responded to the maintenance hangar near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after 5 a.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility," Delta said in a statement. We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.

Delta thanked first responders and medical teams.

We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened, the Atlanta-based airline said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delta Airlines faces lawsuit over tech outage, customers demand refunds

CrowdStrike rejects Delta Air Lines' claims for July 19 flight disruptions

CrowdStrike CEO called to testify to Congress over global tech outage

Delta Air Lines faces widespread flight cancellations after IT outage

Delta CEO expects Boeing 737 Max 10 deliveries to be delayed until 2027

Topics :Delta Air LinesDelta AirlinesDeltaAtlanta

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story