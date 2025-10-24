Russia's Ryazan refinery halts key unit after Ukrainian drone strike

Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, the Ryazan plant located south east of Moscow, halted a primary crude distillation unit on Wednesday following a Ukrainian drone attack, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure as peace talks mediated by US President Donald Trump have not progressed.

Such attacks have been behind motor fuel shortages across several regions in Russia, local authorities have said.

Ukraine's general staff said on Thursday that Kyiv's forces had struck the Ryazan oil refinery.

The industry sources in Russia told Reuters the CDU-4 processing unit, was urgently halted on Thursday after it caught fire following a drone attack.