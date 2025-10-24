Home / World News / Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

The announcement came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country's exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by Trump's tariffs

US President Donald Trump terminates trade talks with Canada | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:15 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he is ending trade talks with Canada because of a recent television advertisement protesting US tariffs, calling it an egregious attempt to influence US court decisions.
 
Trump announced the decision in a post on Truth Social, writing, “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is fake, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court and other courts. Tariffs are very important to the national security and economy of the USA. Based on their egregious behaviour, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated.”
 
The announcement came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country’s exports to nations outside the United States because of the threat posed by Trump’s tariffs. 

US-Canada tensions escalate

 
Doug Ford, Ontario’s Premier, shared an anti-tariff ad on his X account, using an address delivered by former US President Ronald Reagan. The ad includes an excerpt from Reagan’s 1987 radio address justifying the imposition of a 100 per cent tariff on Japanese electronics during a trade dispute over semiconductors.
 
Reagan, in the advertisement, says, “High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars. Then the worst happens. Markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down, and millions of people lose their jobs.”
 
Sharing the ad on X, Doug Ford wrote, “Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.”
 
 

Trump imposes ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on Canada

 
After Trump announced “Liberation Day” tariffs in April this year, Canada was subjected to new levies on autos, digital services, steel, and other sectors.
 
Earlier this year, the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian exports and 10 per cent on energy product exports from Canada. Following Trump’s move, Ottawa responded in kind, and the two sides have been in talks for weeks on a potential deal for the steel and aluminium sectors.
 
Currently, Canada faces a 35 per cent tariff.
 

Carney meets Trump

 
Earlier this month, Carney met Trump at the White House — his second visit to the US since becoming Prime Minister. During their meeting, Trump expressed optimism that the two countries could eventually reach a trade deal; however, he remained vague about how and when an agreement might be achieved.
 

Canada will not allow unfair US access to its markets: Carney

 
Speaking to reporters on Thursday (local time), Carney said Canada will not allow unfair US access to its markets if talks on various trade deals with Washington fail, Reuters reported. 
 

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsUS-CanadaMark CarneyBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

