Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he is ending trade talks with Canada because of a recent television advertisement protesting US tariffs, calling it an egregious attempt to influence US court decisions.

Trump announced the decision in a post on Truth Social, writing, “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is fake, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the US Supreme Court and other courts. Tariffs are very important to the national security and economy of the USA. Based on their egregious behaviour, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated.”