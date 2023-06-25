Home / World News / Russia turmoil could take months to play out: US Secretary of State Blinken

Russia turmoil could take months to play out: US Secretary of State Blinken

Blinken in series of television interviews said tensions that led to aborted mutiny by forces led by Yevgeny had been rising for months and that turmoil could affect Moscow's capabilities in Ukraine

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the turmoil caused by the unprecedented challenge to the authority of President Vladimir Putin by Wagner fighters may not be over yet and could take weeks or months to play out.
 
Blinken in a series of television interviews said tensions that led to the aborted mutiny by forces led by Yevgeny Prigozhin had been rising for months and that the turmoil could affect Moscow's capabilities in Ukraine.
 
"Our focus is resolutely and relentlessly on Ukraine, making sure that it has what it needs to defend itself and to take back territory that Russia seized," Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.
 
He told ABC's "This Week" program: "To the extent that the Russians are distracted and divided it may make their prosecution of aggression against Ukraine more difficult." Blinken said neither the United States nor the Russian nuclear posture had changed as a result of the crisis.

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Russia wants to solve conflict with Ukraine peacefully: Vladimir Putin

Amid debate on Ukraine conflict, India to host event on Gandhian philosophy

Russia probably does not want military conflict with US, NATO: US intel

Sri Lanka resolved most of its problems with support from India: Rajapakshe

Pakistan's parliament approves revised 2023-24 budget to clinch IMF deal

PM Modi, Egyptian Prez sign pact to elevate ties to 'Strategic Partnership'

Chinese threat in South China Sea increasing rapidly: Taiwan's FM Wu

PM Narendra Modi visits pyramid of Giza in Cairo on his trip to Egypt

Topics :RussiaUnited StatesUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story