Russian agency investigating assault on concert hall as terrorist attack

The attack happened just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide

Vladimir Putin Russian President (Photo: Reuters)
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 7:20 AM IST
Russia's top investigative agency is investigating the shootings, explosions and fire at a Moscow concert hall as a terrorist attack.

The Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the charges, though it didn't say who might be behind the attack.

Several gunmen burst into a big concert hall on the edge of Moscow on Friday and sprayed visitors with automatic gunfire, killing and injuring an unspecified number of people and starting a massive blaze.

The attack happened just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on the country in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide.

Topics :RussiaUS Russiaterrorist attacksTerrorism

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

