Gunmen with automatic weapons fire at crowds at Moscow concert hall

Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported that at least three people in combat fatigues fired weapons. The state Tass news agency also reported the shooting

Smoke rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 12:02 AM IST
Several gunmen in combat fatigues burst into a big concert hall in Moscow on Friday and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, injuring an unspecified number of people, Russian media said.

Russian news reports said that the assailants also used explosives, causing a massive blaze at the Crocus City Hall on the western edge of Moscow. Video posted on social media showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building.

Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported that at least three people in combat fatigues fired weapons. The state Tass news agency also reported the shooting.

Extended rounds of gunfire could be heard on multiple videos posted by Russian media and Telegram channels. One showed two men with rifles moving through the mall. Another one showed a man inside the auditorium, saying the assailants set it on fire, with incessant gunshots ringing out in the background.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said he was heading to the area and set up a task force to deal with the damage. He didn't immediately offer any further details.

Russian media reports said that riot police units were being sent to the area as people were being evacuated.

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 12:01 AM IST

