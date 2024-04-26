Home / World News / Russian central bank holds interest rates at 16%, raises inflation forecast

Russian central bank holds interest rates at 16%, raises inflation forecast

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, which had forecast that the persistence of inflation, fanned by strong consumer demand and widespread labour shortages

Inflation, the bank's main area of concern, stood at 7.4% in 2023, compared with 11.9% in 2022. Economists expect it to remain well above the central bank's 4% target this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 16% for the third meeting running on Friday, but raised its inflation forecast for 2024, acknowledging for the first time that it may struggle to reach its 4% target this year.

The decision was in line with a Reuters poll of economists, which had forecast that the persistence of inflation, fanned by strong consumer demand and widespread labour shortages, would prevent the central bank from easing borrowing costs more quickly.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bank lifted its inflation forecast to 4.3-4.8% from 4-4.5% previously.
 
"Due to the remaining elevated domestic demand, which outstrips the capabilities to expand supply, inflation will return to the target somewhat more slowly than the Bank of Russia forecast in February," the bank said in a statement.
 
The Bank of Russia had raised rates by 850 basis points in the second half of 2023, including an unscheduled emergency hike in August as the rouble tumbled past 100 to the dollar and the Kremlin called for tighter monetary policy.
 
Inflation, the bank's main area of concern, stood at 7.4% in 2023, compared with 11.9% in 2022. Economists expect it to remain well above the central bank's 4% target this year.

Also Read

Hotel stay in India may cost you 7-10% more in 2024, 15% in Delhi, Mumbai

WPI-based inflation increases to 0.73% in December on rise in food prices

WPI inflation in Nov at 0.26%, returns to positive territory after 7 months

Players' list to salary: All you need to know about BCCI central contract

Starting an FD? Here are the top rates offered by private and public banks

India-focused JVs expected from conference of entrepreneurs in Singapore

Japan to launch upgraded observation satellites on new rocket's flight

Sri Lanka approves IMF-backed law to seize any proceeds from crimes

TikTok faces ban in US: Which countries have banned the app and why?

US and China spar with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RussiaInterest Rates

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story