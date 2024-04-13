Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russian military test-launches an intercontinental ballistic missile

Russia regularly carries out test launches of ICBMs and other missiles as it seeks to modernise its weapons

Representational
AP Moscow
The Russian military on Friday reported a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement that the launch took place at the Kapustin Yar testing range in the south of the country as part of state testing of prospective missile systems, as well as confirmation of the stability of missiles in service.

The test launched achieved its results in full, the ministry added, and confirmed high reliability of Russian missiles to ensure (Russia's) strategic security". The ministry didn't name the type of the missile that was test-launched.

Russia regularly carries out test launches of ICBMs and other missiles as it seeks to modernise its weapons.

