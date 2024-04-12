Indians advised not to travel to Iran, Israel till further notice: MEA

India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.

Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.

Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum.





"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," it said.



"All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves," the MEA said.



"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.