Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'God save the Tsar!': Prez Putin receives first wishes for 72nd birthday

'God save the Tsar!': Prez Putin receives first wishes for 72nd birthday

The greeting came from ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin on his Telegram messaging channel

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin
Putin portrays the war in Ukraine as part of a centuries-old battle with a declining West (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
"God save the Tsar!" was one of the first public birthday wishes for President Vladimir Putin who turns 72 on Monday and who has been Russia's paramount leader for nearly quarter of a century.
 
The greeting came from ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin on his Telegram messaging channel minutes after midnight.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dugin, 62, has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire, which he wants to include Ukraine, where Russia has been waging a war. Dugin's daughter was killed in a suspected car bomb in 2022.
 
Putin, who ordered his troops to invade Ukraine in 2022, won a record post-Soviet landslide in a March election. His new six-year term, if completed, would make him Russia's longest-serving leader for more than 200 years when tsars and empresses ruled the country.
 
The victory cemented Putin's already tight grip on power and, he said, showed Moscow had been right to stand up to the West and send its troops into Ukraine.
 
The West casts Putin as an autocrat and a killer. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the March vote that extended the rule of the former KGB spy illegitimate.
 
Putin portrays the war in Ukraine as part of a centuries-old battle with a declining West which he says humiliated Russia after the Cold War by encroaching on Moscow's sphere of influence.
 

More From This Section

US elections: Kamala Harris rejects Republican digs at childless women

Samsung set to report four-fold jump in profit, recovery pace slows in Q3

Explosion outside Karachi Airport kills 2 workers from China, injures 8

Trump threatens to impose 200% tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico

US lets Starlink provide direct-to-cell coverage for areas hit by hurricane

Kyiv and its Western allies call the war an imperialistic land grab. The conflict has killed thousands of civilians, the vast majority of them Ukrainians. It has turned cities into rubble and displaced millions.
 
"Today, friends, is the birthday of our national leader," Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechen Republic who calls himself Putin's "foot soldier," wrote in a congratulatory message on Telegram at midnight on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ukraine shoots down Russian fighter plane, Moscow claims gains in east

US, Microsoft disrupt Russian hackers targeting officials, nonprofits

Russian glide bomb strikes Ukrainian apartment building, 12 injured

Putin allows criminal defendants to escape trial if they enlist in army

Four Russian journalists accused of working for Navalny group go on trial

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story