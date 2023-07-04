Home / World News / Russian President Putin losing control of his own people: Zelenskyy

Russian President Putin losing control of his own people: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy in an exclusive interview with CNN said: We see Putin's reaction. It's weak.

ANI
"Firstly, we see he doesn't control everything. Wagner's moving deep into Russia and taking certain regions shows how easy it is to do. Putin doesn't control the situation in the regions," he said.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 8:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Vladimir Putin's response to the armed Wagner rebellion was "weak" and that the Russian President is losing control of his own people, CNN reported.

As per CNN, Putin faced the greatest threat to his authority in two decades last month when the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a short-lived uprising, claiming control of military facilities in two Russian cities and marching toward Moscow before he agreed to stand down.

Zelenskyy in an exclusive interview with CNN said: "We see Putin's reaction. It's weak."

"Firstly, we see he doesn't control everything. Wagner's moving deep into Russia and taking certain regions shows how easy it is to do. Putin doesn't control the situation in the regions," he said.

"All that vertical of power he used to have is just crumbling down."

Some Russians cheered on Wagner fighters as Prigozhin led the unprecedented challenge to Putin's authority. Video geolocated and verified by CNN showed crowds cheering as the Wagner boss' vehicle departed the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24.

Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence reports showed the Kremlin was measuring support for Prigozhin, and he claimed that half of Russia supported the Wagner boss and the paramilitary group's mutiny, as per CNN.

Also Read

Press Putin on release of political prisoners: Zelenskyy to African leaders

Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy says at least 500 children killed

Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin day after Germany announces military package

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Putin threatened me with missile strike before Ukraine war: Boris Johnson

Global supplies of sugar, rice at risk from Thai drought that can last yrs

Erdogan signals Turkey isn't ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

Musk, Zuckerberg lead a $852 billion surge among world's richest people

UK had the hottest June since 1884, unusual heat to become frequent

US blocks Indian draft resolution on biofuels at MEPC, demands discussions

Topics :Vladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story