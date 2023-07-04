Home / World News / Musk, Zuckerberg lead a $852 billion surge among world's richest people

Musk, Zuckerberg lead a $852 billion surge among world's richest people

Each member of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index made an average of $14 million per day over the past six months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Annie Massa and Jack Witzig
 
The world’s 500 richest people added $852 billion to their fortunes in the first half of 2023.
 
Each member of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index made an average of $14 million per day over the past six months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump.
The gains coincided with a broad stock market rally, as investors brushed off the effects of central bank interest rate hikes, the ongoing war in Ukraine and a crisis in regional banks. The S&P 500 rose 16% and the Nasdaq 100 surged 39% for its best-ever first half as investor mania over artificial intelligence boosted tech stocks.

While Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg flirt with scheduling a cage match, Tesla Inc.’s chief executive officer came out on top in dollar terms. Musk, the world’s richest person, added $96.6 billion to his net worth this year through June 30, while Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Zuckerberg gained $58.9 billion.

Gautam Adani’s net worth sank the most in the six-month period, losing $60.2 billion. Adani, chairman of Adani Group, also posted the biggest one-day loss of any billionaire, shedding about $20.8 billion on Jan. 27, after short seller Hindenburg Research accused his conglomerate of accounting fraud and stock manipulation — a claim Adani denies.
Hindenburg, founded by Nate Anderson, also knocked down the net worth of another billionaire: Carl Icahn. His Icahn Enterprises LP had its steepest one-day drop after Hindenburg disclosed it was shorting the shares, saying the stock was significantly overvalued relative to its holdings. Icahn’s net worth fell $13.4 billion, or 57% — the largest percentage drop of any member of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in the period.

For Musk, the wealth gains spilled over into July as Tesla shares climbed 6.9% on Monday in New York, tacking on an additional $13 billion to his fortune.


Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

Here's how much wealth you need to join the richest 1% across globe

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Gautam Adani now no longer among world's top 10 richest billionaires

UK had the hottest June since 1884, unusual heat to become frequent

US blocks Indian draft resolution on biofuels at MEPC, demands discussions

Twitter accused of ducking legal fight over Elon Musk's mass layoffs

Disneyland to put 1,500 collectables up for auction later in July

United Airlines gets a handle on cancelled flights: CEO Scott Kirby

Topics :Elon MuskMark ZuckerbergGautam AdaniWorld’s Richest

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story