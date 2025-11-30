Home / World News / S Korean e-commerce firm Coupang says 33.7 mn customer accounts breached

S Korean e-commerce firm Coupang says 33.7 mn customer accounts breached

Coupang, dubbed the Amazon.com of South Korea, is the country's top online retailer with its services ubiquitous for many Koreans using its "Rocket" fast deliveries

digital infrastructure, Cyberattacks, Pahalgam attack, terrorist attacks, central government, Meity
The case is the latest in a series of data leaks at major South Korean companies such as SK Telecom.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said personal information from 33.7 million of its customer accounts was exposed via unauthorised data access. 
Coupang, dubbed the Amazon.com of South Korea, is the country's top online retailer with its services ubiquitous for many Koreans using its "Rocket" fast deliveries. 
"Subsequent investigation has revealed that the extent of customer account exposure is about 33.7 million accounts, all in Korea," the company said in a statement on Saturday, adding that it became aware of the data breach on November 18 and reported the case to authorities. 
Its product commerce active customers reached 24.7 million in the third quarter, the company announced earlier. 
The case is the latest in a series of data leaks at major South Korean companies such as SK Telecom. 
A former Chinese employee at Coupang is suspected to be behind the breach but that ex-worker has left the country, Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday, without citing sources. 
Coupang sent a complaint to police this month, so police are conducting an investigation, Yonhap said. 
Coupang was not immediately reachable for comment on the report outside business hours. 
The exposed data is limited to names, email addresses, phone numbers, shipping addresses, and certain order histories, but does not include payment details or login credentials, the firm said. 
The unauthorised access to personal information was believed to have started on June 24 through overseas servers, Coupang said. 
The investigation is still under way and the company continues to work with law enforcement and regulatory authorities, the company added.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thousands in Philippines protest corruption, demand return of stolen funds

At least 4 dead, 10 injured in shooting at banquet hall in California

Hong Kong mourns as deadly fire claims 128 lives, sparks safety crackdown

Eurozone inflation near 2% likely to keep ECB rates steady in December

China's factory activity slumps for longest stretch on record in Nov

Topics :South Koreae-commerce companiesE-commerce firmsCyberattacks

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story