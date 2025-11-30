Home / World News / At least 4 dead, 10 injured in shooting at banquet hall in California

At least 4 dead, 10 injured in shooting at banquet hall in California

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, said the victims included both children and adults

Shooting, Gun
The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses. Photo: Shutterstock
AP Stockton
Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident, Brent said during a news conference at the scene.

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.

Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.

Topics :CaliforniaUS ShootingCalifornia shooting

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

