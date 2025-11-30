At least 4 dead, 10 injured in shooting at banquet hall in California

Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff's officials said Saturday.
Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff's office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications suggest this may have been a targeted incident, Brent said during a news conference at the scene.
The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.
Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.
Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
