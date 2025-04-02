Amazing to watch India leading in AI adoption: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

India is rapidly establishing itself as a global frontrunner in artificial intelligence (AI), according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Altman commended India’s progress in AI, stating, “What’s happening with AI adoption in India right now is amazing to watch. We love to see the explosion of creativity — India is outpacing the world.”

Earlier, during his visit to India in February, Altman highlighted the country’s growing importance in the global AI landscape. He emphasised that India should take the lead in artificial intelligence and become a central player in the AI ecosystem. Notably, India has emerged as the second-largest market for OpenAI, further cementing its position as a key player in the AI revolution.

In a meeting with founders and policymakers in Delhi, Altman urged that India should not only be involved in AI development but should also spearhead advancements across the entire AI technology stack.

ChatGPT's 'Ghibli' feature goes global

This week, Altman announced a significant update to OpenAI's ChatGPT platform, unveiling a new image-generation feature now available to all users, including those on the free tier. The feature, which lets users transform their photos into stunning Studio Ghibli-inspired artwork, has taken social media by storm.

Altman revealed that the new feature led to a surge in ChatGPT’s user base, with one million new users joining the platform in just an hour. The popularity of the Ghibli-style images has sparked an online frenzy, with millions of users sharing their transformed images. Celebrities have also jumped on the trend, posting their own Ghibli-style edits on social media.

A personal touch: Altman joins the trend

Amid the social media frenzy, Altman himself embraced the Ghibli craze, sharing a heartwarming image of himself with his newborn son. The AI-generated artwork showed the CEO napping with his son peacefully in his arms — an adorable image rendered in the distinctive Ghibli style.

In a touching post, Altman revealed that his son had been born prematurely and was receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). “Welcome to the world, little guy! He came early and is going to be in the NICU for a while. He is doing well, and it's really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love,” Altman shared with his followers.

Altman reposts Modi's Ghibli-inspired portraits

In another display of support for India’s AI creativity, Sam Altman reshared a post from the Government of India’s official account, MyGov, on X. The post featured images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reimagined in the iconic Studio Ghibli style. These images depicted the Prime Minister in a variety of scenes, from shaking hands with former US President Donald Trump to visiting the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.

Accompanied by an Indian flag emoji, Altman’s resharing of the post signified his appreciation for the country’s growing influence in the AI space. The MyGov post read, “Main character? No. He's the whole storyline. Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes.”

India’s AI adoption: A promising future

Sam Altman’s interactions with India underscore the growing significance of the country in the global AI ecosystem. As AI continues to reshape industries and societies, India’s rapid adoption of these technologies is positioning it as a key player in the future of artificial intelligence.

With innovations like ChatGPT’s new image generation feature and an increasingly vibrant AI community, it is clear that India is not only keeping pace with the rest of the world but is leading the charge in many areas of AI development. Altman’s remarks affirm the importance of India’s role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence and its growing influence on the global stage.