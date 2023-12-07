Samir Shah to lead BBC: Everything you need to know about the next chairman

In a significant move, the government of the United Kingdom has selected Samir Shah , a 71-year-old British-Indian media executive, to take the helm as the next chair of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Shah, born in Aurangabad and a UK resident since 1960, brings over four decades of media experience to this crucial role during a time the broadcaster has been facing social and financial challenges.

Richard Sharp's exit from BBC

Samir Shah's appointment follows the departure of Richard Sharp, the former BBC chair who stepped down in June over a failure to disclose involvement in a £800,000 loan to ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Sharp, a former banker, was also a former donor to the Conservative Party in the UK. He took on the role of BBC chair in 2021.



Earlier this year, The Sunday Times, a British Sunday newspaper, claimed that Sharp had helped Sam Blyth provide a "secret loan" to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson while applying for the top position at the BBC. It is still unclear who gave the loan to the former prime minister, but Sharp was found to have breached public appointment rules by not declaring his connection to the incident. He resigned shortly after and stepped down from the position on 27 June 2023.

Samir Shah's background

Born in India, Shah moved to England in 1960. He holds a geography degree from the University of Hull and earned a doctorate from the University of Oxford. Shah has been in the broadcasting industry for over 40 years and is currently running Juniper TV, an independent television and radio production company, which he owns. The company has produced programmes for the BBC, including BBC Radio 4.

His association with the BBC dates back to 1987 when he headed the broadcaster's TV current affairs and political programmes. Shah has also been a non-executive director at the BBC between 2007 and 2010.

Shah received a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) from Queen Elizabeth II for services to television in 2019 and an Order of the British Empire (OBE) award in the 2000 New Year's Honour list.

Along with this, he is also a board member for Bafta, an independent British arts charity popularly known for its film awards, and chairman of One World Media, a company that promotes coverage from developing countries.

Samir Shah's appointment as BBC chair

Confirming Shah's selection, UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer on Wednesday said, "With a career spanning more than 40 years in TV production and journalism, Dr Shah has a wealth of experience to bring to the position of BBC Chair... He has a clear ambition to see the BBC succeed in a rapidly changing media landscape, and I have no doubt he will provide the support and scrutiny that the BBC needs to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future."

As a race relations expert, Shah co-authored the government's Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report in 2021. Referencing this, Frazer also stated that Shah would also be able to promote diversity in broadcasting.

Before finalising his appointments, Shah will be questioned by cross-party members of Parliament of the House of Commons Media Culture and Media and Sport Select Committee.

BBC's financial crisis

As Shah takes charge, the BBC is grappling with financial constraints, facing £500 million in cost-cutting, a two-year freeze on its licensing fee, and governmental resistance to inflation-driven fee increases. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak supported these cost-cutting measures, emphasising the need for the broadcaster to "cut its cloth appropriately."

The BBC's recent documentary critical of the Modi government led to tensions with Indian authorities following tax raids on the BBC's offices. This incident adds an international dimension to Shah's leadership, as the BBC plays a crucial role as a news service not just in the UK but globally.

Samir Shah views on the BBC

Shah has been critical of the BBC in the past. In 2008, he questioned the "One BBC ethos," suggesting a reconsideration of the sole beneficiary of the licence fee, which is responsible for a majority of the company's funding. According to a report by The Guardian, he also stated that the BBC's organisational culture created a "monolithic posture that makes it appear anti-competitive."

On his appointment, Shah expressed delight at his selection. He emphasised the BBC's unique duty to reach a wide audience across the country. He pledged to leverage his skills and experience to help the organisation navigate the challenges in an increasingly competitive market.

The post of BBC chair will be a three-days-a-week position, which pays a salary of £160,000.

