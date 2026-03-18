Saudi Arabia to host Arab, Islamic ministers for regional stability talks

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry has announced that it will host "the foreign ministers of a group of Arab and Islamic countries" for a high-level meeting in the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday evening.

According to a post on X by the Saudi foreign ministry, this consultative session is set to focus specifically on "consultation and coordination regarding ways to support the security and stability of the region."

These critical discussions are taking place against a landscape of rapidly intensifying hostilities throughout the West Asia.

The regional situation worsened following a combined American and Israeli military operation against Iran on 28 February, to which Tehran responded with multiple rounds of drone and missile strikes.

The latest developments come as the broader confrontation between the US, Israel, and Iran enters its 19th day. These retaliatory attacks have since targeted Gulf nations, Israel, and United States assets, marking the most significant security emergency the region has faced in years. The impact of this escalating violence has been felt acutely across major logistics and transport sectors. International airports in Dubai and Doha have been forced to close repeatedly, causing disruptions that have severely hampered global trade, passenger travel, and the delivery of essential medical supplies. In response to these developments, the upcoming high-level meeting follows an intensive period of diplomacy on Tuesday.