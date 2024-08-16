Saudi Crown Prince fears assassination amid talks to normalise Israel ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has reportedly voiced concerns over his personal safety as he attempts to navigate the complex process of normalising relations with Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. Sources cited by US political digital newspaper Politico reveal that the Saudi leader is apprehensive about the risks of assassination, given the controversial nature of the peace negotiations.

Saudi Arabia in talks to officially recognise Israel The Crown Prince has been actively involved in discussions with US lawmakers, aiming to broker a historic deal that would see Saudi Arabia officially recognise Israel.

Saudi Arabia had voted against the United Nations’ partition plan for Palestine in 1979, meaning the country did not officially recognise Israel’s sovereignty. Since 2023, the country has been in bilateral negotiations with Israel working toward normalising its ties, with the US as mediator for both sides.



However, the prince is acutely aware of the risks involved, both politically and personally. In conversations with members of the US Congress, he reportedly alluded to the fate of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who was assassinated after signing a peace treaty with Israel in 1979. MBS questioned what measures the US might take to protect him, should he face similar threats.

Fears amid Israel-Palestine conflict

The Prince’s anxiety is compounded by the escalating violence in Gaza, which has strained Saudi-Israeli talks. On October 7, Hamas militants launched a massive attack on southern Israel, resulting in significant casualties and a series of hostages being taken. This outbreak of violence has intensified regional tensions, making it increasingly challenging for the U.S. and Saudi Arabia to push forward with the planned agreement.

Further complicating the situation is Israel's current stance under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remains opposed to a future Palestinian state, a key sticking point in Saudi-Israeli relations. In addition, MBS has sought several significant concessions from the US in exchange for normalisation, including security guarantees, support for a civilian nuclear programme, and substantial economic investments.

Saudi Arabia-Israel talks to continue despite assassination fears

Despite these concerns, Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears determined to continue with the negotiations, viewing the deal as crucial for Saudi Arabia’s future. However, there is speculation that the timing of the agreement could be delayed, with US sources indicating to Politico that a formal deal is unlikely before the upcoming November presidential election. Senate approval, too, seems improbable before the legislative body’s recess.

The situation remains fluid, with geopolitical dynamics in West Asia adding layers of complexity to the already delicate negotiations. As the Crown Prince balances Saudi Arabia’s security and economic interests with the broader goals of regional stability, the outcome of these talks remains uncertain.



