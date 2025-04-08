Saudi halts short-term visas for 14 nations including India, ahead of Hajj

Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary halt on issuing new short-term visas to citizens of 14 countries -- including India, Pakistan, and Egypt -- as part of its efforts to better manage the flow of travellers ahead of the upcoming Hajj season, Gulf News reported.

The suspension, which comes into effect on April 13, will apply to business visit visas (both single- and multiple-entry), e-tourist visas, and family visit visas. Other countries affected by the ban include Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya.

According to Saudi officials, travellers from these countries who already hold valid visas will still be allowed entry into the Kingdom until April 13, but must leave no later than April 29, reported Gulf News.

The move comes in response to logistical issues and overcrowding experienced during the last Hajj season, when a significant number of pilgrims reportedly entered the country using non-Hajj-specific visas. Authorities say the restriction aims to improve coordination and ensure a safer and more organised pilgrimage this year.

Basil Al Sisi, a member of Egypt's Chamber of Tourism Companies, said during a televised interview, "Authorities have identified the countries that contributed to the crisis last year," referring to individuals who performed Hajj using short-term or non-Hajj-specific visas.

In a related update, Saudi Arabia has issued revised guidelines for Umrah visa issuance and travel. The new regulations state that Umrah visas will be issued each year starting on the 14th of Dhu Al Hijjah and will close by the 1st of Shawwal. Entry for Umrah pilgrims will be permitted from Dhu Al Hijjah 14 until Shawwal 15, and all pilgrims must exit by the 1st of Dhu Al Qa'dah, Gulf News reported.

The Kingdom has reiterated that all individuals performing religious pilgrimages must obtain the appropriate visa type and warned of legal consequences for those who fail to comply.