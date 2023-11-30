Home / World News / Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Subway Surfer Blast is user's choice game of the year, says technology giant

Battlegrounds Mobile India captured the interest of gamers, with new updates such as a NUSA map and integration of Dragon Super Ball characters, making it one of Google Play’s winners in the Best Ongoing Game category.
Google Play has put out its 'Best of 2023 India' apps list, giving the top slots to two products for self-care and personal growth.

Level SuperMind, the best app of the year, helps people improve their mindfulness with personalised recommendations comprising a mix of meditation, exercises, journals, and sleep stories. THAP, the user's choice app of the year, helps people improve their mental well-being and gives them access to resources and therapists to manage depression, anxiety, and stress.

Dashtoon, an artificial intelligence-powered comic platform, social media platform Pepul, and Instagram’s Threads topped the 'Best for Fun' category. Gaming continued to grow strongly in India, with more users from "diverse pockets" competing in a wide array of titles across genres like sports, role-playing, and action, said the Google Play blog. Monopoly GO! topped the gaming app category. The user’s choice game of the year was Subway Surfer Blast. The best made in India gaming app was Battle Stars: 4v4 TDM & BR.

“In 2023, once again, we saw many new and exciting apps helping people through a range of critical needs, with self-care, personal growth, and e-commerce apps dominating app innovations on our list this year. Many of these titles come from Indian developers. It gives us immense joy to see local developers of all sizes leverage the potential of reaching over 2.5 billion monthly active users in 190 markets on Google Play, and building winning solutions for India and the world,” said John Mentgen, director for global merchandising at Google Play, in his blog post.

A significant trend in 2023 was app developers increasing the use of AI to enhance user experience, said Mentgen. “Benefits of this can be seen across categories such as learning, wellness, ecommerce, and more. Several of the local developers on our list this year have integrated AI into their offerings.”

Indian developers are building more diverse and creative solutions in e-commerce, he said, citing how NEWME’s app helps young Indians shop for the latest fashion trends and offers customised offerings for audiences in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Indian developers build apps for diverse global communities and use cases. Pepul app enables global interest-based communities with hyper-local and personalised content from creators. Earth5R connects people interested in sustainable development and looking to participate in local initiatives or internship programs. Autism BASICS assists children with special needs across the world in developing behavioural, social, and academic skills.

